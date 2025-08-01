Currencies / GWW
GWW: W.W. Grainger Inc
980.06 USD 33.36 (3.29%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GWW exchange rate has changed by -3.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 980.06 and at a high of 1017.81.
Follow W.W. Grainger Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
GWW News
- LeRoy, Grainger SVP, sells $496k in GWW stock
- GIC or GWW: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Top 50 High-Quality Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- McDonald's To Rally Around 14%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - C3.ai (NYSE:AI), Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)
- Best Dividend Aristocrats For September 2025
- ScanSource Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- GIC vs. GWW: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- WW Grainger stock price target lowered to $225 by Wells Fargo
- W.W. Grainger Analysts Cut Their Forecasts After Q2 Earnings - W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW)
- Wolfe Research lowers WW Grainger stock price target on pricing concerns
- W.W. Grainger stock price target lowered to $930 at BofA on margin concerns
- GIC or GWW: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Grainger stock holds steady as UBS maintains Neutral rating
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- Compared to Estimates, W.W. Grainger (GWW) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 1.23%
- Amazon, UnitedHealth among Friday’s market cap stock movers
- Grainger Earnings Miss Estimates in Q2, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Earnings call transcript: WW Grainger Q2 2025 sees stock drop despite revenue beat
- Wall St selloff sparked by Trump tariffs, Amazon results, weak payrolls
- Amazon, Reddit Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- W.W. Grainger (GWW) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Grainger shares fall 12% as earnings and outlook miss on macro woes
Daily Range
980.06 1017.81
Year Range
893.99 1227.66
- Previous Close
- 1013.42
- Open
- 1017.81
- Bid
- 980.06
- Ask
- 980.36
- Low
- 980.06
- High
- 1017.81
- Volume
- 178
- Daily Change
- -3.29%
- Month Change
- -2.50%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.14%
- Year Change
- -4.96%
