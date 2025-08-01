QuotesSections
Currencies / GWW
GWW: W.W. Grainger Inc

980.06 USD 33.36 (3.29%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GWW exchange rate has changed by -3.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 980.06 and at a high of 1017.81.

Follow W.W. Grainger Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
980.06 1017.81
Year Range
893.99 1227.66
Previous Close
1013.42
Open
1017.81
Bid
980.06
Ask
980.36
Low
980.06
High
1017.81
Volume
178
Daily Change
-3.29%
Month Change
-2.50%
6 Months Change
0.14%
Year Change
-4.96%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%