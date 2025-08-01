통화 / GWW
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
GWW: W.W. Grainger Inc
988.37 USD 16.78 (1.67%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
GWW 환율이 오늘 -1.67%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 980.37이고 고가는 1005.21이었습니다.
W.W. Grainger Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GWW News
- 8 Dividend Growth Stocks Every Investor Should Consider
- LeRoy, Grainger SVP, sells $496k in GWW stock
- GIC or GWW: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Top 50 High-Quality Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- McDonald's To Rally Around 14%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - C3.ai (NYSE:AI), Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)
- Best Dividend Aristocrats For September 2025
- ScanSource Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- GIC vs. GWW: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- WW Grainger stock price target lowered to $225 by Wells Fargo
- W.W. Grainger Analysts Cut Their Forecasts After Q2 Earnings - W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW)
- Wolfe Research lowers WW Grainger stock price target on pricing concerns
- W.W. Grainger stock price target lowered to $930 at BofA on margin concerns
- GIC or GWW: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Grainger stock holds steady as UBS maintains Neutral rating
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- Compared to Estimates, W.W. Grainger (GWW) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 1.23%
- Amazon, UnitedHealth among Friday’s market cap stock movers
- Grainger Earnings Miss Estimates in Q2, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Earnings call transcript: WW Grainger Q2 2025 sees stock drop despite revenue beat
- Wall St selloff sparked by Trump tariffs, Amazon results, weak payrolls
- Amazon, Reddit Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- W.W. Grainger (GWW) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
일일 변동 비율
980.37 1005.21
년간 변동
893.99 1227.66
- 이전 종가
- 1005.15
- 시가
- 1004.23
- Bid
- 988.37
- Ask
- 988.67
- 저가
- 980.37
- 고가
- 1005.21
- 볼륨
- 388
- 일일 변동
- -1.67%
- 월 변동
- -1.67%
- 6개월 변동
- 0.99%
- 년간 변동율
- -4.15%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K