CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / GWW
Volver a Acciones

GWW: W.W. Grainger Inc

998.17 USD 3.72 (0.37%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de GWW de hoy ha cambiado un 0.37%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 995.50, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 1009.47.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas W.W. Grainger Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GWW News

Rango diario
995.50 1009.47
Rango anual
893.99 1227.66
Cierres anteriores
994.45
Open
997.97
Bid
998.17
Ask
998.47
Low
995.50
High
1009.47
Volumen
403
Cambio diario
0.37%
Cambio mensual
-0.70%
Cambio a 6 meses
1.99%
Cambio anual
-3.20%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B