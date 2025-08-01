Divisas / GWW
GWW: W.W. Grainger Inc
998.17 USD 3.72 (0.37%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de GWW de hoy ha cambiado un 0.37%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 995.50, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 1009.47.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas W.W. Grainger Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
995.50 1009.47
Rango anual
893.99 1227.66
- Cierres anteriores
- 994.45
- Open
- 997.97
- Bid
- 998.17
- Ask
- 998.47
- Low
- 995.50
- High
- 1009.47
- Volumen
- 403
- Cambio diario
- 0.37%
- Cambio mensual
- -0.70%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 1.99%
- Cambio anual
- -3.20%
