GEO: Geo Group Inc (The) REIT
21.79 USD 0.17 (0.79%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GEO para hoje mudou para 0.79%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 21.71 e o mais alto foi 21.92.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Geo Group Inc (The) REIT. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
21.71 21.92
Faixa anual
12.54 36.46
- Fechamento anterior
- 21.62
- Open
- 21.74
- Bid
- 21.79
- Ask
- 22.09
- Low
- 21.71
- High
- 21.92
- Volume
- 52
- Mudança diária
- 0.79%
- Mudança mensal
- 6.40%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -24.26%
- Mudança anual
- 71.31%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh