GEO: Geo Group Inc (The) REIT

21.98 USD 0.36 (1.67%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

GEOの今日の為替レートは、1.67%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり21.71の安値と22.19の高値で取引されました。

Geo Group Inc (The) REITダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

GEO News

1日のレンジ
21.71 22.19
1年のレンジ
12.54 36.46
以前の終値
21.62
始値
21.74
買値
21.98
買値
22.28
安値
21.71
高値
22.19
出来高
2.974 K
1日の変化
1.67%
1ヶ月の変化
7.32%
6ヶ月の変化
-23.60%
1年の変化
72.80%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K