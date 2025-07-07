通貨 / GEO
GEO: Geo Group Inc (The) REIT
21.98 USD 0.36 (1.67%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
GEOの今日の為替レートは、1.67%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり21.71の安値と22.19の高値で取引されました。
Geo Group Inc (The) REITダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
21.71 22.19
1年のレンジ
12.54 36.46
- 以前の終値
- 21.62
- 始値
- 21.74
- 買値
- 21.98
- 買値
- 22.28
- 安値
- 21.71
- 高値
- 22.19
- 出来高
- 2.974 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.67%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 7.32%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -23.60%
- 1年の変化
- 72.80%
