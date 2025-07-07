货币 / GEO
GEO: Geo Group Inc (The) REIT
22.05 USD 0.03 (0.14%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日GEO汇率已更改0.14%。当日，交易品种以低点22.04和高点22.44进行交易。
关注Geo Group Inc (The) REIT动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
22.04 22.44
年范围
12.54 36.46
- 前一天收盘价
- 22.02
- 开盘价
- 22.17
- 卖价
- 22.05
- 买价
- 22.35
- 最低价
- 22.04
- 最高价
- 22.44
- 交易量
- 613
- 日变化
- 0.14%
- 月变化
- 7.67%
- 6个月变化
- -23.36%
- 年变化
- 73.35%
