Valute / GEO
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
GEO: Geo Group Inc (The) REIT
21.81 USD 0.17 (0.77%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GEO ha avuto una variazione del -0.77% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 21.66 e ad un massimo di 22.20.
Segui le dinamiche di Geo Group Inc (The) REIT. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GEO News
- CoreCivic Stock: A Dividend Play In 2026 (NYSE:CXW)
- The GEO Group: Cheaper After Earnings, But It's Not Time To Buy (NYSE:GEO)
- Geo Group receives Ninth Circuit denial of rehearing in Washington wage cases
- The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Geo Group (GEO) Q2 Revenue Jumps 5%
- Earnings call transcript: GEO Group Q2 2025 beats earnings expectations
- GEO Group Q2 2025 slides: Returns to profitability with 4.8% revenue growth
- Geo Group (GEO) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- GEO Group shares rise over 4% as Q2 earnings beat expectations
- Geo earnings beat by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- GEO Group reports Q2 profit, announces $300 million share buyback
- SuperCom: An Undiscovered Microcap With 10-Fold Potential Upside (NASDAQ:SPCB)
- ICF International (ICFI) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Wall Street Analysts See a 60.15% Upside in Geo Group (GEO): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
- GEO Group sells Oklahoma prison to state for $312 million
- Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FCPGX)
- Private Prison Stocks Geo Group (GEO) And CoreCivic (CXW) Surge After New Executive Order - GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)
- US court blocks New Jersey ban on immigrant detention in CoreCivic lawsuit
- How to Find Strong Business Services Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
- The GEO Group upgraded to ’BB-’ by S&P on debt reduction
- GEO Group expands credit facility to $450 million, extends maturity
- Geo Group extends executive chairman contract, raises bonuses for top officers
- Trump's $45B Immigration Policy Supercharges Profits For Private Prisons Under 'Big Beautiful Bill' - GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)
- Tesla, Apple and Stellantis fall premarket; Geo Group, CoreCivic rise
Intervallo Giornaliero
21.66 22.20
Intervallo Annuale
12.54 36.46
- Chiusura Precedente
- 21.98
- Apertura
- 22.07
- Bid
- 21.81
- Ask
- 22.11
- Minimo
- 21.66
- Massimo
- 22.20
- Volume
- 3.651 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.77%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.49%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -24.19%
- Variazione Annuale
- 71.46%
20 settembre, sabato