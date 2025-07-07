QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / GEO
Tornare a Azioni

GEO: Geo Group Inc (The) REIT

21.81 USD 0.17 (0.77%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GEO ha avuto una variazione del -0.77% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 21.66 e ad un massimo di 22.20.

Segui le dinamiche di Geo Group Inc (The) REIT. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GEO News

Intervallo Giornaliero
21.66 22.20
Intervallo Annuale
12.54 36.46
Chiusura Precedente
21.98
Apertura
22.07
Bid
21.81
Ask
22.11
Minimo
21.66
Massimo
22.20
Volume
3.651 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.77%
Variazione Mensile
6.49%
Variazione Semestrale
-24.19%
Variazione Annuale
71.46%
20 settembre, sabato