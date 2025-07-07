Currencies / GEO
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GEO: Geo Group Inc (The) REIT
21.89 USD 0.04 (0.18%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GEO exchange rate has changed by 0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.67 and at a high of 22.03.
Follow Geo Group Inc (The) REIT dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GEO News
- CoreCivic Stock: A Dividend Play In 2026 (NYSE:CXW)
- The GEO Group: Cheaper After Earnings, But It's Not Time To Buy (NYSE:GEO)
- Geo Group receives Ninth Circuit denial of rehearing in Washington wage cases
- The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Geo Group (GEO) Q2 Revenue Jumps 5%
- Earnings call transcript: GEO Group Q2 2025 beats earnings expectations
- GEO Group Q2 2025 slides: Returns to profitability with 4.8% revenue growth
- Geo Group (GEO) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- GEO Group shares rise over 4% as Q2 earnings beat expectations
- Geo earnings beat by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- GEO Group reports Q2 profit, announces $300 million share buyback
- SuperCom: An Undiscovered Microcap With 10-Fold Potential Upside (NASDAQ:SPCB)
- ICF International (ICFI) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Wall Street Analysts See a 60.15% Upside in Geo Group (GEO): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
- GEO Group sells Oklahoma prison to state for $312 million
- Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FCPGX)
- Private Prison Stocks Geo Group (GEO) And CoreCivic (CXW) Surge After New Executive Order - GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)
- US court blocks New Jersey ban on immigrant detention in CoreCivic lawsuit
- How to Find Strong Business Services Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
- The GEO Group upgraded to ’BB-’ by S&P on debt reduction
- GEO Group expands credit facility to $450 million, extends maturity
- Geo Group extends executive chairman contract, raises bonuses for top officers
- Trump's $45B Immigration Policy Supercharges Profits For Private Prisons Under 'Big Beautiful Bill' - GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)
- Tesla, Apple and Stellantis fall premarket; Geo Group, CoreCivic rise
Daily Range
21.67 22.03
Year Range
12.54 36.46
- Previous Close
- 21.85
- Open
- 22.03
- Bid
- 21.89
- Ask
- 22.19
- Low
- 21.67
- High
- 22.03
- Volume
- 1.679 K
- Daily Change
- 0.18%
- Month Change
- 6.88%
- 6 Months Change
- -23.91%
- Year Change
- 72.09%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%