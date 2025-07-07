QuotesSections
GEO: Geo Group Inc (The) REIT

21.89 USD 0.04 (0.18%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GEO exchange rate has changed by 0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.67 and at a high of 22.03.

Follow Geo Group Inc (The) REIT dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
21.67 22.03
Year Range
12.54 36.46
Previous Close
21.85
Open
22.03
Bid
21.89
Ask
22.19
Low
21.67
High
22.03
Volume
1.679 K
Daily Change
0.18%
Month Change
6.88%
6 Months Change
-23.91%
Year Change
72.09%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%