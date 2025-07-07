Divisas / GEO
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
GEO: Geo Group Inc (The) REIT
21.62 USD 0.40 (1.82%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de GEO de hoy ha cambiado un -1.82%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 21.50, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 22.44.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Geo Group Inc (The) REIT. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GEO News
- CoreCivic Stock: A Dividend Play In 2026 (NYSE:CXW)
- The GEO Group: Cheaper After Earnings, But It's Not Time To Buy (NYSE:GEO)
- Geo Group receives Ninth Circuit denial of rehearing in Washington wage cases
- The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Geo Group (GEO) Q2 Revenue Jumps 5%
- Earnings call transcript: GEO Group Q2 2025 beats earnings expectations
- GEO Group Q2 2025 slides: Returns to profitability with 4.8% revenue growth
- Geo Group (GEO) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- GEO Group shares rise over 4% as Q2 earnings beat expectations
- Geo earnings beat by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- GEO Group reports Q2 profit, announces $300 million share buyback
- SuperCom: An Undiscovered Microcap With 10-Fold Potential Upside (NASDAQ:SPCB)
- ICF International (ICFI) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Wall Street Analysts See a 60.15% Upside in Geo Group (GEO): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
- GEO Group sells Oklahoma prison to state for $312 million
- Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FCPGX)
- Private Prison Stocks Geo Group (GEO) And CoreCivic (CXW) Surge After New Executive Order - GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)
- US court blocks New Jersey ban on immigrant detention in CoreCivic lawsuit
- How to Find Strong Business Services Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
- The GEO Group upgraded to ’BB-’ by S&P on debt reduction
- GEO Group expands credit facility to $450 million, extends maturity
- Geo Group extends executive chairman contract, raises bonuses for top officers
- Trump's $45B Immigration Policy Supercharges Profits For Private Prisons Under 'Big Beautiful Bill' - GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)
- Tesla, Apple and Stellantis fall premarket; Geo Group, CoreCivic rise
Rango diario
21.50 22.44
Rango anual
12.54 36.46
- Cierres anteriores
- 22.02
- Open
- 22.17
- Bid
- 21.62
- Ask
- 21.92
- Low
- 21.50
- High
- 22.44
- Volumen
- 4.038 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.82%
- Cambio mensual
- 5.57%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -24.85%
- Cambio anual
- 69.97%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B