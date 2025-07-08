Moedas / FLNC
FLNC: Fluence Energy Inc - Class A
7.88 USD 0.44 (5.91%)
Setor: Serviços públicos Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FLNC para hoje mudou para 5.91%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 7.55 e o mais alto foi 8.00.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Fluence Energy Inc - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
FLNC Notícias
- How to Score 1,000% Returns Without Really Trying
- Ormat Technologies Begins Lower Rio Energy Storage Facility Operation
- Fluence Energy Stock: Utility-Scale Energy Storage Solar Wind Faces Eclipse (NASDAQ:FLNC)
- Fluence Energy stock price target raised to $8 at UBS on margin outlook
- 4 AI-Energy Stocks Set to Power the Next Tech Boom
- Fluence Energy: Execution Volatility Masks A Structurally Growing Market (NASDAQ:FLNC)
- Mizuho lowers Fluence Energy stock price target to $9 on production delays
- Fluence Energy stock price target lowered to $7 at RBC Capital
- Celanese, Archer Aviation And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR), BigBear.ai Hldgs (NYSE:BBAI)
- Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates
- After-hours movers: Celanese, Green Dot, BigBear.ai, and more
- Fluence Energy Q3 FY2025 slides: Strong margins despite production challenges
- Fluence Energy earnings beat by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- Fluence Energy shares tumble 14% as Q3 revenue misses estimates
- This Centene Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday - Centene (NYSE:CNC), Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT)
- Seaport Global downgrades Fluence Energy stock to Neutral after 183% rally
- Jim Cramer 'Takes A Pass' On This Money-Losing Utilities Stock
- Mizuho cuts ratings on Fluence, Nextracker, Shoals, Enlight after energy bill
- Why the ‘Last Call’ on These 2 AI Boom Stocks Could Be Your Biggest Win
- Jefferies raises Fluence Energy stock price target to $6 from $3
- AES Whipsaws On Renewable Tax Cuts, Takeover Interest
- Solar Stocks Dive After Trump Orders End To Green Energy Subsidies
Faixa diária
7.55 8.00
Faixa anual
3.46 24.00
- Fechamento anterior
- 7.44
- Open
- 7.67
- Bid
- 7.88
- Ask
- 8.18
- Low
- 7.55
- High
- 8.00
- Volume
- 3.215 K
- Mudança diária
- 5.91%
- Mudança mensal
- 11.61%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 62.81%
- Mudança anual
- -64.02%
