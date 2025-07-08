Divisas / FLNC
FLNC: Fluence Energy Inc - Class A
7.44 USD 0.06 (0.80%)
Sector: Servicios Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de FLNC de hoy ha cambiado un -0.80%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 7.26, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 7.79.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Fluence Energy Inc - Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
7.26 7.79
Rango anual
3.46 24.00
- Cierres anteriores
- 7.50
- Open
- 7.50
- Bid
- 7.44
- Ask
- 7.74
- Low
- 7.26
- High
- 7.79
- Volumen
- 6.284 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.80%
- Cambio mensual
- 5.38%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 53.72%
- Cambio anual
- -66.03%
