FLNC: Fluence Energy Inc - Class A
9.36 USD 1.44 (18.18%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FLNC ha avuto una variazione del 18.18% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.00 e ad un massimo di 9.48.
Segui le dinamiche di Fluence Energy Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
8.00 9.48
Intervallo Annuale
3.46 24.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 7.92
- Apertura
- 8.05
- Bid
- 9.36
- Ask
- 9.66
- Minimo
- 8.00
- Massimo
- 9.48
- Volume
- 15.967 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 18.18%
- Variazione Mensile
- 32.58%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 93.39%
- Variazione Annuale
- -57.26%
20 settembre, sabato