Currencies / FLNC
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FLNC: Fluence Energy Inc - Class A
7.50 USD 0.11 (1.49%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FLNC exchange rate has changed by 1.49% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.48 and at a high of 8.30.
Follow Fluence Energy Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FLNC News
- フルエンスエナジーに対する市場の感情はどうなっていますか？
- フルエンスエナジーに対する市場の感情はどうなっていますか？
- How to Score 1,000% Returns Without Really Trying
- Ormat Technologies Begins Lower Rio Energy Storage Facility Operation
- Fluence Energy Stock: Utility-Scale Energy Storage Solar Wind Faces Eclipse (NASDAQ:FLNC)
- Fluence Energy stock price target raised to $8 at UBS on margin outlook
- 4 AI-Energy Stocks Set to Power the Next Tech Boom
- Fluence Energy: Execution Volatility Masks A Structurally Growing Market (NASDAQ:FLNC)
- Mizuho lowers Fluence Energy stock price target to $9 on production delays
- Fluence Energy stock price target lowered to $7 at RBC Capital
- Celanese, Archer Aviation And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR), BigBear.ai Hldgs (NYSE:BBAI)
- Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates
- After-hours movers: Celanese, Green Dot, BigBear.ai, and more
- Fluence Energy Q3 FY2025 slides: Strong margins despite production challenges
- Fluence Energy earnings beat by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- Fluence Energy shares tumble 14% as Q3 revenue misses estimates
- This Centene Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday - Centene (NYSE:CNC), Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT)
- Seaport Global downgrades Fluence Energy stock to Neutral after 183% rally
- Jim Cramer 'Takes A Pass' On This Money-Losing Utilities Stock
- Mizuho cuts ratings on Fluence, Nextracker, Shoals, Enlight after energy bill
- Why the ‘Last Call’ on These 2 AI Boom Stocks Could Be Your Biggest Win
- Jefferies raises Fluence Energy stock price target to $6 from $3
- AES Whipsaws On Renewable Tax Cuts, Takeover Interest
- Solar Stocks Dive After Trump Orders End To Green Energy Subsidies
Daily Range
7.48 8.30
Year Range
3.46 24.00
- Previous Close
- 7.39
- Open
- 7.58
- Bid
- 7.50
- Ask
- 7.80
- Low
- 7.48
- High
- 8.30
- Volume
- 8.929 K
- Daily Change
- 1.49%
- Month Change
- 6.23%
- 6 Months Change
- 54.96%
- Year Change
- -65.75%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%