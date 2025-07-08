通貨 / FLNC
FLNC: Fluence Energy Inc - Class A
7.92 USD 0.48 (6.45%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FLNCの今日の為替レートは、6.45%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり7.55の安値と8.09の高値で取引されました。
Fluence Energy Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FLNC News
- フルエンスエナジーに対する市場の感情はどうなっていますか？
- How to Score 1,000% Returns Without Really Trying
- Ormat Technologies Begins Lower Rio Energy Storage Facility Operation
- Fluence Energy Stock: Utility-Scale Energy Storage Solar Wind Faces Eclipse (NASDAQ:FLNC)
- Fluence Energy stock price target raised to $8 at UBS on margin outlook
- 4 AI-Energy Stocks Set to Power the Next Tech Boom
- Fluence Energy: Execution Volatility Masks A Structurally Growing Market (NASDAQ:FLNC)
- Mizuho lowers Fluence Energy stock price target to $9 on production delays
- Fluence Energy stock price target lowered to $7 at RBC Capital
- Celanese, Archer Aviation And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR), BigBear.ai Hldgs (NYSE:BBAI)
- Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates
- After-hours movers: Celanese, Green Dot, BigBear.ai, and more
- Fluence Energy Q3 FY2025 slides: Strong margins despite production challenges
- Fluence Energy earnings beat by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- Fluence Energy shares tumble 14% as Q3 revenue misses estimates
- This Centene Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday - Centene (NYSE:CNC), Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT)
- Seaport Global downgrades Fluence Energy stock to Neutral after 183% rally
- Jim Cramer 'Takes A Pass' On This Money-Losing Utilities Stock
- Mizuho cuts ratings on Fluence, Nextracker, Shoals, Enlight after energy bill
- Why the ‘Last Call’ on These 2 AI Boom Stocks Could Be Your Biggest Win
- Jefferies raises Fluence Energy stock price target to $6 from $3
- AES Whipsaws On Renewable Tax Cuts, Takeover Interest
- Solar Stocks Dive After Trump Orders End To Green Energy Subsidies
1日のレンジ
7.55 8.09
1年のレンジ
3.46 24.00
- 以前の終値
- 7.44
- 始値
- 7.67
- 買値
- 7.92
- 買値
- 8.22
- 安値
- 7.55
- 高値
- 8.09
- 出来高
- 9.511 K
- 1日の変化
- 6.45%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 12.18%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 63.64%
- 1年の変化
- -63.84%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K