通貨 / FLNC
FLNC: Fluence Energy Inc - Class A

7.92 USD 0.48 (6.45%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

FLNCの今日の為替レートは、6.45%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり7.55の安値と8.09の高値で取引されました。

Fluence Energy Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
7.55 8.09
1年のレンジ
3.46 24.00
以前の終値
7.44
始値
7.67
買値
7.92
買値
8.22
安値
7.55
高値
8.09
出来高
9.511 K
1日の変化
6.45%
1ヶ月の変化
12.18%
6ヶ月の変化
63.64%
1年の変化
-63.84%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K