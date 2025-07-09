통화 / FLNC
FLNC: Fluence Energy Inc - Class A
9.36 USD 1.44 (18.18%)
부문: 유틸리티 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
FLNC 환율이 오늘 18.18%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 8.00이고 고가는 9.48이었습니다.
Fluence Energy Inc - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
8.00 9.48
년간 변동
3.46 24.00
- 이전 종가
- 7.92
- 시가
- 8.05
- Bid
- 9.36
- Ask
- 9.66
- 저가
- 8.00
- 고가
- 9.48
- 볼륨
- 15.967 K
- 일일 변동
- 18.18%
- 월 변동
- 32.58%
- 6개월 변동
- 93.39%
- 년간 변동율
- -57.26%
