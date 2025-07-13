Moedas / FBK
FBK: FB Financial Corporation
53.50 USD 0.61 (1.15%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FBK para hoje mudou para 1.15%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 53.07 e o mais alto foi 54.23.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas FB Financial Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
FBK Notícias
- FB Financial anuncia programa de recompra de ações de US$ 150 milhões
- FB Financial announces $150 million stock repurchase program
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Earnings call transcript: FinecoBank Q2 2025 misses EPS forecast, stock dips
- FinecoBank reports 2% profit beat, strong July flows
- FinecoBank Q2 2025 slides: Flat profit amid revenue dip, client growth accelerates
- Company News for Jul 16, 2025
- FB Financial Corporation (FBK) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: FB Financial Corp Q2 2025 revenue misses forecast
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterates Outperform rating on FB Financial stock
- Simulations Plus, FB Financial And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL), FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)
- FB Financial Q2 2025 slides: NIM expansion and merger progress despite restructuring costs
- FB Financial (FBK) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- FB Financial (FBK) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- After-hours movers: FB Financial, MiMedx Group, Organogenesis, and more
- FB Financial shares drop 7% as top-line misses estimates in Q2
- FB Financial earnings matched, revenue fell short of estimates
Faixa diária
53.07 54.23
Faixa anual
38.83 58.88
- Fechamento anterior
- 52.89
- Open
- 53.12
- Bid
- 53.50
- Ask
- 53.80
- Low
- 53.07
- High
- 54.23
- Volume
- 67
- Mudança diária
- 1.15%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.89%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 16.30%
- Mudança anual
- 14.81%
