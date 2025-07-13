クォートセクション
通貨 / FBK
株に戻る

FBK: FB Financial Corporation

54.39 USD 1.50 (2.84%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

FBKの今日の為替レートは、2.84%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり53.07の安値と54.45の高値で取引されました。

FB Financial Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FBK News

1日のレンジ
53.07 54.45
1年のレンジ
38.83 58.88
以前の終値
52.89
始値
53.12
買値
54.39
買値
54.69
安値
53.07
高値
54.45
出来高
309
1日の変化
2.84%
1ヶ月の変化
2.56%
6ヶ月の変化
18.24%
1年の変化
16.72%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K