通貨 / FBK
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
FBK: FB Financial Corporation
54.39 USD 1.50 (2.84%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FBKの今日の為替レートは、2.84%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり53.07の安値と54.45の高値で取引されました。
FB Financial Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FBK News
- FBファイナンシャルが1億5000万ドルの自社株買いプログラムを発表
- FB Financial announces $150 million stock repurchase program
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Italy stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 up 0.76%
- Italy stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 down 0.29%
- Italy stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 down 2.57%
- Earnings call transcript: FinecoBank Q2 2025 misses EPS forecast, stock dips
- FinecoBank reports 2% profit beat, strong July flows
- FinecoBank Q2 2025 slides: Flat profit amid revenue dip, client growth accelerates
- Italy stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 up 0.30%
- Italy stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 up 0.42%
- Company News for Jul 16, 2025
- FB Financial Corporation (FBK) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: FB Financial Corp Q2 2025 revenue misses forecast
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterates Outperform rating on FB Financial stock
- Simulations Plus, FB Financial And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL), FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)
- FB Financial Q2 2025 slides: NIM expansion and merger progress despite restructuring costs
- FB Financial (FBK) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- FB Financial (FBK) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- After-hours movers: FB Financial, MiMedx Group, Organogenesis, and more
- FB Financial shares drop 7% as top-line misses estimates in Q2
- FB Financial earnings matched, revenue fell short of estimates
- Financials Report This Week: Citi, JPM Kick Off The Big Banks' Earnings Tuesday Morning
- Wall Street Week Ahead
1日のレンジ
53.07 54.45
1年のレンジ
38.83 58.88
- 以前の終値
- 52.89
- 始値
- 53.12
- 買値
- 54.39
- 買値
- 54.69
- 安値
- 53.07
- 高値
- 54.45
- 出来高
- 309
- 1日の変化
- 2.84%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.56%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 18.24%
- 1年の変化
- 16.72%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K