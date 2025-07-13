FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / FBK
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

FBK: FB Financial Corporation

53.86 USD 0.53 (0.97%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

FBK fiyatı bugün -0.97% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 53.04 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 54.07 aralığında işlem gördü.

FB Financial Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FBK haberleri

Günlük aralık
53.04 54.07
Yıllık aralık
38.83 58.88
Önceki kapanış
54.39
Açılış
54.07
Satış
53.86
Alış
54.16
Düşük
53.04
Yüksek
54.07
Hacim
698
Günlük değişim
-0.97%
Aylık değişim
1.57%
6 aylık değişim
17.09%
Yıllık değişim
15.58%
21 Eylül, Pazar