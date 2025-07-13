Dövizler / FBK
FBK: FB Financial Corporation
53.86 USD 0.53 (0.97%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
FBK fiyatı bugün -0.97% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 53.04 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 54.07 aralığında işlem gördü.
FB Financial Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
53.04 54.07
Yıllık aralık
38.83 58.88
- Önceki kapanış
- 54.39
- Açılış
- 54.07
- Satış
- 53.86
- Alış
- 54.16
- Düşük
- 53.04
- Yüksek
- 54.07
- Hacim
- 698
- Günlük değişim
- -0.97%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.57%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 17.09%
- Yıllık değişim
- 15.58%
21 Eylül, Pazar