FBK: FB Financial Corporation
52.39 USD 0.17 (0.32%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FBK exchange rate has changed by -0.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.62 and at a high of 53.10.
Follow FB Financial Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FBK News
- FB Financial announces $150 million stock repurchase program
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Italy stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 up 0.76%
- Italy stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 down 0.29%
- Italy stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 down 2.57%
- Earnings call transcript: FinecoBank Q2 2025 misses EPS forecast, stock dips
- FinecoBank reports 2% profit beat, strong July flows
- FinecoBank Q2 2025 slides: Flat profit amid revenue dip, client growth accelerates
- Italy stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 up 0.30%
- Italy stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 up 0.42%
- Company News for Jul 16, 2025
- FB Financial Corporation (FBK) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: FB Financial Corp Q2 2025 revenue misses forecast
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterates Outperform rating on FB Financial stock
- Simulations Plus, FB Financial And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL), FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)
- FB Financial Q2 2025 slides: NIM expansion and merger progress despite restructuring costs
- FB Financial (FBK) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- FB Financial (FBK) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- After-hours movers: FB Financial, MiMedx Group, Organogenesis, and more
- FB Financial shares drop 7% as top-line misses estimates in Q2
- FB Financial earnings matched, revenue fell short of estimates
- Financials Report This Week: Citi, JPM Kick Off The Big Banks' Earnings Tuesday Morning
- Wall Street Week Ahead
- Core CPI In Focus With JPMorgan, Goldman, Netflix Set To Report Earnings
Daily Range
51.62 53.10
Year Range
38.83 58.88
- Previous Close
- 52.56
- Open
- 52.74
- Bid
- 52.39
- Ask
- 52.69
- Low
- 51.62
- High
- 53.10
- Volume
- 180
- Daily Change
- -0.32%
- Month Change
- -1.21%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.89%
- Year Change
- 12.42%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%