FBK: FB Financial Corporation

53.86 USD 0.53 (0.97%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de FBK a changé de -0.97% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 53.04 et à un maximum de 54.07.

Suivez la dynamique FB Financial Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
53.04 54.07
Range Annuel
38.83 58.88
Clôture Précédente
54.39
Ouverture
54.07
Bid
53.86
Ask
54.16
Plus Bas
53.04
Plus Haut
54.07
Volume
698
Changement quotidien
-0.97%
Changement Mensuel
1.57%
Changement à 6 Mois
17.09%
Changement Annuel
15.58%
