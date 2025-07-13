Devises / FBK
FBK: FB Financial Corporation
53.86 USD 0.53 (0.97%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de FBK a changé de -0.97% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 53.04 et à un maximum de 54.07.
Suivez la dynamique FB Financial Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
53.04 54.07
Range Annuel
38.83 58.88
- Clôture Précédente
- 54.39
- Ouverture
- 54.07
- Bid
- 53.86
- Ask
- 54.16
- Plus Bas
- 53.04
- Plus Haut
- 54.07
- Volume
- 698
- Changement quotidien
- -0.97%
- Changement Mensuel
- 1.57%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 17.09%
- Changement Annuel
- 15.58%
20 septembre, samedi