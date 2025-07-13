Währungen / FBK
FBK: FB Financial Corporation
54.39 USD 1.50 (2.84%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von FBK hat sich für heute um 2.84% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 53.07 bis zu einem Hoch von 54.45 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die FB Financial Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
53.07 54.45
Jahresspanne
38.83 58.88
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 52.89
- Eröffnung
- 53.12
- Bid
- 54.39
- Ask
- 54.69
- Tief
- 53.07
- Hoch
- 54.45
- Volumen
- 309
- Tagesänderung
- 2.84%
- Monatsänderung
- 2.56%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 18.24%
- Jahresänderung
- 16.72%
