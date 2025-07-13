KurseKategorien
Währungen / FBK
FBK: FB Financial Corporation

54.39 USD 1.50 (2.84%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von FBK hat sich für heute um 2.84% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 53.07 bis zu einem Hoch von 54.45 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die FB Financial Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
53.07 54.45
Jahresspanne
38.83 58.88
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
52.89
Eröffnung
53.12
Bid
54.39
Ask
54.69
Tief
53.07
Hoch
54.45
Volumen
309
Tagesänderung
2.84%
Monatsänderung
2.56%
6-Monatsänderung
18.24%
Jahresänderung
16.72%
