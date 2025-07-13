货币 / FBK
FBK: FB Financial Corporation
53.45 USD 1.08 (2.06%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日FBK汇率已更改2.06%。当日，交易品种以低点52.44和高点53.59进行交易。
关注FB Financial Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FBK新闻
- FB Financial宣布1.5亿美元股票回购计划
- FB Financial announces $150 million stock repurchase program
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Italy stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 up 0.76%
- Italy stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 down 0.29%
- Italy stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 down 2.57%
- Earnings call transcript: FinecoBank Q2 2025 misses EPS forecast, stock dips
- FinecoBank reports 2% profit beat, strong July flows
- FinecoBank Q2 2025 slides: Flat profit amid revenue dip, client growth accelerates
- Italy stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 up 0.30%
- Italy stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 up 0.42%
- Company News for Jul 16, 2025
- FB Financial Corporation (FBK) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: FB Financial Corp Q2 2025 revenue misses forecast
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterates Outperform rating on FB Financial stock
- Simulations Plus, FB Financial And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL), FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)
- FB Financial Q2 2025 slides: NIM expansion and merger progress despite restructuring costs
- FB Financial (FBK) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- FB Financial (FBK) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- After-hours movers: FB Financial, MiMedx Group, Organogenesis, and more
- FB Financial shares drop 7% as top-line misses estimates in Q2
- FB Financial earnings matched, revenue fell short of estimates
- Financials Report This Week: Citi, JPM Kick Off The Big Banks' Earnings Tuesday Morning
- Wall Street Week Ahead
日范围
52.44 53.59
年范围
38.83 58.88
- 前一天收盘价
- 52.37
- 开盘价
- 52.44
- 卖价
- 53.45
- 买价
- 53.75
- 最低价
- 52.44
- 最高价
- 53.59
- 交易量
- 84
- 日变化
- 2.06%
- 月变化
- 0.79%
- 6个月变化
- 16.20%
- 年变化
- 14.70%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值