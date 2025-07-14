Divisas / FBK
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
FBK: FB Financial Corporation
52.89 USD 0.52 (0.99%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de FBK de hoy ha cambiado un 0.99%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 52.44, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 54.30.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas FB Financial Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FBK News
- Milán se deja un 1,28 % lastrada por la banca y a la espera de la Fed
- FB Financial anuncia programa de recompra de acciones por $150 millones
- FB Financial anuncia programa de recompra de acciones por 150 millones de dólares
- FB Financial announces $150 million stock repurchase program
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Italy stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 up 0.76%
- Italy stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 down 0.29%
- Italy stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 down 2.57%
- Earnings call transcript: FinecoBank Q2 2025 misses EPS forecast, stock dips
- FinecoBank reports 2% profit beat, strong July flows
- FinecoBank Q2 2025 slides: Flat profit amid revenue dip, client growth accelerates
- Italy stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 up 0.30%
- Italy stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 up 0.42%
- Company News for Jul 16, 2025
- FB Financial Corporation (FBK) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: FB Financial Corp Q2 2025 revenue misses forecast
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterates Outperform rating on FB Financial stock
- Simulations Plus, FB Financial And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL), FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)
- FB Financial Q2 2025 slides: NIM expansion and merger progress despite restructuring costs
- FB Financial (FBK) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- FB Financial (FBK) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- After-hours movers: FB Financial, MiMedx Group, Organogenesis, and more
- FB Financial shares drop 7% as top-line misses estimates in Q2
- FB Financial earnings matched, revenue fell short of estimates
Rango diario
52.44 54.30
Rango anual
38.83 58.88
- Cierres anteriores
- 52.37
- Open
- 52.44
- Bid
- 52.89
- Ask
- 53.19
- Low
- 52.44
- High
- 54.30
- Volumen
- 496
- Cambio diario
- 0.99%
- Cambio mensual
- -0.26%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 14.98%
- Cambio anual
- 13.50%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B