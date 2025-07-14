CotizacionesSecciones
FBK: FB Financial Corporation

52.89 USD 0.52 (0.99%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de FBK de hoy ha cambiado un 0.99%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 52.44, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 54.30.

Rango diario
52.44 54.30
Rango anual
38.83 58.88
Cierres anteriores
52.37
Open
52.44
Bid
52.89
Ask
53.19
Low
52.44
High
54.30
Volumen
496
Cambio diario
0.99%
Cambio mensual
-0.26%
Cambio a 6 meses
14.98%
Cambio anual
13.50%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B