FBK: FB Financial Corporation
53.86 USD 0.53 (0.97%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FBK ha avuto una variazione del -0.97% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 53.04 e ad un massimo di 54.07.
Segui le dinamiche di FB Financial Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
53.04 54.07
Intervallo Annuale
38.83 58.88
- Chiusura Precedente
- 54.39
- Apertura
- 54.07
- Bid
- 53.86
- Ask
- 54.16
- Minimo
- 53.04
- Massimo
- 54.07
- Volume
- 698
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.97%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.57%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 17.09%
- Variazione Annuale
- 15.58%
20 settembre, sabato