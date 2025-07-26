Moedas / EW
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
EW: Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
75.21 USD 0.12 (0.16%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do EW para hoje mudou para 0.16%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 74.79 e o mais alto foi 76.42.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Edwards Lifesciences Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EW Notícias
- Here Are Billionaire Ken Griffin's 5 Biggest Stock Holdings
- Top Stock Reports for Apple, Novartis & Charles Schwab
- Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust reveals top holdings
- ABT vs. EW: Which Structural Heart Device Stock Is Worth Buying Now?
- Israel Englander's Millennium Goes All-In On Crypto And Healthcare While Rebalancing Big Tech Bets: Bitcoin ETF And Palantir Stakes Soar In Q2 - iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT), Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR)
- Pulnovo Medical appoints Edwards Lifesciences veteran as CMO
- Edwards Lifesciences: A Market Leader Stuck In 'Hold' Mode Despite Solid Growth (NYSE:EW)
- Leerink Partners raises Edwards Lifesciences stock price target on share buyback
- Edwards Lifesciences announces $500 million accelerated share repurchase
- Edwards Lifesciences exec Wood sells $698k in shares
- Edwards Lifesciences: Gradually Winning My Investment Heart (NYSE:EW)
- Abbott Taps Growing TMVR Market With Tendyne System
- Moody’s revises Edwards Lifesciences outlook to positive, affirms Baa2
- Here Are Billionaire Ken Griffin's 5 Biggest Stock Holdings
- Pediatrix Medical's Q2 Earnings Beat on Strong Patient Volumes
- FTC Sounds Alarm On Edwards’ Heart Device, M&A Attempt - Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)
- FTC seeks to block Edwards Lifesciences’ acquisition of JenaValve
- BTIG upgrades Edwards Lifesciences stock to Buy on TAVR segment stability
- ENSG's Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher Occupancy Rates, Stock Up 9%
- Edwards Lifesciences stock price target raised to $85 by Bernstein
- Edwards Lifesciences stock price target raised to $85 by UBS on strong TAVR sales
- Edwards Lifesciences stock price target raised to $90 by Piper Sandler
- Edwards Lifesciences stock price target raised to $84 from $75 at TD Cowen
- Edwards Lifesciences stock price target raised to $89 at RBC on growth outlook
Faixa diária
74.79 76.42
Faixa anual
64.00 83.00
- Fechamento anterior
- 75.09
- Open
- 75.42
- Bid
- 75.21
- Ask
- 75.51
- Low
- 74.79
- High
- 76.42
- Volume
- 10.697 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.16%
- Mudança mensal
- -6.85%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 4.07%
- Mudança anual
- 13.87%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh