Divisas / EW
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
EW: Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
75.21 USD 0.12 (0.16%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de EW de hoy ha cambiado un 0.16%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 74.79, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 76.42.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Edwards Lifesciences Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EW News
- Here Are Billionaire Ken Griffin's 5 Biggest Stock Holdings
- Top Stock Reports for Apple, Novartis & Charles Schwab
- Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust reveals top holdings
- ABT vs. EW: Which Structural Heart Device Stock Is Worth Buying Now?
- Israel Englander's Millennium Goes All-In On Crypto And Healthcare While Rebalancing Big Tech Bets: Bitcoin ETF And Palantir Stakes Soar In Q2 - iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT), Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR)
- Pulnovo Medical appoints Edwards Lifesciences veteran as CMO
- Edwards Lifesciences: A Market Leader Stuck In 'Hold' Mode Despite Solid Growth (NYSE:EW)
- Leerink Partners raises Edwards Lifesciences stock price target on share buyback
- Edwards Lifesciences announces $500 million accelerated share repurchase
- Edwards Lifesciences exec Wood sells $698k in shares
- Edwards Lifesciences: Gradually Winning My Investment Heart (NYSE:EW)
- Abbott Taps Growing TMVR Market With Tendyne System
- Moody’s revises Edwards Lifesciences outlook to positive, affirms Baa2
- Here Are Billionaire Ken Griffin's 5 Biggest Stock Holdings
- Pediatrix Medical's Q2 Earnings Beat on Strong Patient Volumes
- FTC Sounds Alarm On Edwards’ Heart Device, M&A Attempt - Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)
- FTC seeks to block Edwards Lifesciences’ acquisition of JenaValve
- BTIG upgrades Edwards Lifesciences stock to Buy on TAVR segment stability
- ENSG's Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher Occupancy Rates, Stock Up 9%
- Edwards Lifesciences stock price target raised to $85 by Bernstein
- Edwards Lifesciences stock price target raised to $85 by UBS on strong TAVR sales
- Edwards Lifesciences stock price target raised to $90 by Piper Sandler
- Edwards Lifesciences stock price target raised to $84 from $75 at TD Cowen
- Edwards Lifesciences stock price target raised to $89 at RBC on growth outlook
Rango diario
74.79 76.42
Rango anual
64.00 83.00
- Cierres anteriores
- 75.09
- Open
- 75.42
- Bid
- 75.21
- Ask
- 75.51
- Low
- 74.79
- High
- 76.42
- Volumen
- 9.687 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.16%
- Cambio mensual
- -6.85%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 4.07%
- Cambio anual
- 13.87%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B