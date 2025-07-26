Devises / EW
EW: Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
74.39 USD 0.15 (0.20%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de EW a changé de -0.20% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 74.00 et à un maximum de 74.75.
Suivez la dynamique Edwards Lifesciences Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
74.00 74.75
Range Annuel
64.00 83.00
- Clôture Précédente
- 74.54
- Ouverture
- 74.45
- Bid
- 74.39
- Ask
- 74.69
- Plus Bas
- 74.00
- Plus Haut
- 74.75
- Volume
- 11.252 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.20%
- Changement Mensuel
- -7.86%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 2.93%
- Changement Annuel
- 12.63%
20 septembre, samedi