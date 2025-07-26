QuotesSections
EW: Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

75.31 USD 0.74 (0.97%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EW exchange rate has changed by -0.97% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 74.89 and at a high of 76.07.

Follow Edwards Lifesciences Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
74.89 76.07
Year Range
64.00 83.00
Previous Close
76.05
Open
76.07
Bid
75.31
Ask
75.61
Low
74.89
High
76.07
Volume
4.469 K
Daily Change
-0.97%
Month Change
-6.73%
6 Months Change
4.21%
Year Change
14.02%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%