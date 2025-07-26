Currencies / EW
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
EW: Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
75.31 USD 0.74 (0.97%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EW exchange rate has changed by -0.97% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 74.89 and at a high of 76.07.
Follow Edwards Lifesciences Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EW News
- Here Are Billionaire Ken Griffin's 5 Biggest Stock Holdings
- Top Stock Reports for Apple, Novartis & Charles Schwab
- Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust reveals top holdings
- ABT vs. EW: Which Structural Heart Device Stock Is Worth Buying Now?
- Israel Englander's Millennium Goes All-In On Crypto And Healthcare While Rebalancing Big Tech Bets: Bitcoin ETF And Palantir Stakes Soar In Q2 - iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT), Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR)
- Pulnovo Medical appoints Edwards Lifesciences veteran as CMO
- Edwards Lifesciences: A Market Leader Stuck In 'Hold' Mode Despite Solid Growth (NYSE:EW)
- Leerink Partners raises Edwards Lifesciences stock price target on share buyback
- Edwards Lifesciences announces $500 million accelerated share repurchase
- Edwards Lifesciences exec Wood sells $698k in shares
- Edwards Lifesciences: Gradually Winning My Investment Heart (NYSE:EW)
- Abbott Taps Growing TMVR Market With Tendyne System
- Moody’s revises Edwards Lifesciences outlook to positive, affirms Baa2
- Here Are Billionaire Ken Griffin's 5 Biggest Stock Holdings
- Pediatrix Medical's Q2 Earnings Beat on Strong Patient Volumes
- FTC Sounds Alarm On Edwards’ Heart Device, M&A Attempt - Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)
- FTC seeks to block Edwards Lifesciences’ acquisition of JenaValve
- BTIG upgrades Edwards Lifesciences stock to Buy on TAVR segment stability
- ENSG's Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher Occupancy Rates, Stock Up 9%
- Edwards Lifesciences stock price target raised to $85 by Bernstein
- Edwards Lifesciences stock price target raised to $85 by UBS on strong TAVR sales
- Edwards Lifesciences stock price target raised to $90 by Piper Sandler
- Edwards Lifesciences stock price target raised to $84 from $75 at TD Cowen
- Edwards Lifesciences stock price target raised to $89 at RBC on growth outlook
Daily Range
74.89 76.07
Year Range
64.00 83.00
- Previous Close
- 76.05
- Open
- 76.07
- Bid
- 75.31
- Ask
- 75.61
- Low
- 74.89
- High
- 76.07
- Volume
- 4.469 K
- Daily Change
- -0.97%
- Month Change
- -6.73%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.21%
- Year Change
- 14.02%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%