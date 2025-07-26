Valute / EW
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
EW: Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
74.39 USD 0.15 (0.20%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EW ha avuto una variazione del -0.20% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 74.00 e ad un massimo di 74.75.
Segui le dinamiche di Edwards Lifesciences Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EW News
- Here Are Billionaire Ken Griffin's 5 Biggest Stock Holdings
- Top Stock Reports for Apple, Novartis & Charles Schwab
- Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust reveals top holdings
- ABT vs. EW: Which Structural Heart Device Stock Is Worth Buying Now?
- Israel Englander's Millennium Goes All-In On Crypto And Healthcare While Rebalancing Big Tech Bets: Bitcoin ETF And Palantir Stakes Soar In Q2 - iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT), Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR)
- Pulnovo Medical appoints Edwards Lifesciences veteran as CMO
- Edwards Lifesciences: A Market Leader Stuck In 'Hold' Mode Despite Solid Growth (NYSE:EW)
- Leerink Partners raises Edwards Lifesciences stock price target on share buyback
- Edwards Lifesciences announces $500 million accelerated share repurchase
- Edwards Lifesciences exec Wood sells $698k in shares
- Edwards Lifesciences: Gradually Winning My Investment Heart (NYSE:EW)
- Abbott Taps Growing TMVR Market With Tendyne System
- Moody’s revises Edwards Lifesciences outlook to positive, affirms Baa2
- Here Are Billionaire Ken Griffin's 5 Biggest Stock Holdings
- Pediatrix Medical's Q2 Earnings Beat on Strong Patient Volumes
- FTC Sounds Alarm On Edwards’ Heart Device, M&A Attempt - Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)
- FTC seeks to block Edwards Lifesciences’ acquisition of JenaValve
- BTIG upgrades Edwards Lifesciences stock to Buy on TAVR segment stability
- ENSG's Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher Occupancy Rates, Stock Up 9%
- Edwards Lifesciences stock price target raised to $85 by Bernstein
- Edwards Lifesciences stock price target raised to $85 by UBS on strong TAVR sales
- Edwards Lifesciences stock price target raised to $90 by Piper Sandler
- Edwards Lifesciences stock price target raised to $84 from $75 at TD Cowen
- Edwards Lifesciences stock price target raised to $89 at RBC on growth outlook
Intervallo Giornaliero
74.00 74.75
Intervallo Annuale
64.00 83.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 74.54
- Apertura
- 74.45
- Bid
- 74.39
- Ask
- 74.69
- Minimo
- 74.00
- Massimo
- 74.75
- Volume
- 11.252 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.20%
- Variazione Mensile
- -7.86%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 2.93%
- Variazione Annuale
- 12.63%
20 settembre, sabato