EW: Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

74.54 USD 0.67 (0.89%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

EWの今日の為替レートは、-0.89%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり73.05の安値と75.92の高値で取引されました。

Edwards Lifesciences Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
73.05 75.92
1年のレンジ
64.00 83.00
以前の終値
75.21
始値
75.57
買値
74.54
買値
74.84
安値
73.05
高値
75.92
出来高
15.131 K
1日の変化
-0.89%
1ヶ月の変化
-7.68%
6ヶ月の変化
3.14%
1年の変化
12.85%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K