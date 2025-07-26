通貨 / EW
EW: Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
74.54 USD 0.67 (0.89%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
EWの今日の為替レートは、-0.89%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり73.05の安値と75.92の高値で取引されました。
Edwards Lifesciences Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
73.05 75.92
1年のレンジ
64.00 83.00
- 以前の終値
- 75.21
- 始値
- 75.57
- 買値
- 74.54
- 買値
- 74.84
- 安値
- 73.05
- 高値
- 75.92
- 出来高
- 15.131 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.89%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -7.68%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 3.14%
- 1年の変化
- 12.85%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K