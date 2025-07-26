FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / EW
EW: Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

74.39 USD 0.15 (0.20%)
Sektör: Sağlık hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

EW fiyatı bugün -0.20% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 74.00 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 74.75 aralığında işlem gördü.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
74.00 74.75
Yıllık aralık
64.00 83.00
Önceki kapanış
74.54
Açılış
74.45
Satış
74.39
Alış
74.69
Düşük
74.00
Yüksek
74.75
Hacim
11.252 K
Günlük değişim
-0.20%
Aylık değişim
-7.86%
6 aylık değişim
2.93%
Yıllık değişim
12.63%
