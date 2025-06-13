Moedas / DAR
DAR: Darling Ingredients Inc
33.32 USD 0.19 (0.57%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do DAR para hoje mudou para 0.57%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 33.32 e o mais alto foi 33.63.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Darling Ingredients Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DAR Notícias
- ESPECIAL-Como refinaria dos EUA transforma gado de área desmatada da Amazônia em combustível de aviação "verde"
- Ações da Darling Ingredients sobem após EPA propor padrões de combustíveis renováveis
- Darling Ingredients stock jumps after EPA proposes renewable fuel standards
- How a Texas refinery turns Amazon-destroying cattle into ’green’ jet fuel
- Darling Ingredients: Facing Cyclical Pressure But Offering Long-Term Value (NYSE:DAR)
- Darling Ingredients Misses Fiscal Q2 EPS
- This Norfolk Southern Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday - Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR), Dow (NYSE:DOW)
- Baird downgrades Darling Ingredients stock rating to Neutral on RIN market concerns
- Darling Ingredients Posts Q2 Profit Drop
- Raymond James reiterates Strong Buy on Darling Ingredients stock
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Darling (DAR) Q2 Earnings
- Darling Ingredients (DAR) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Darling Ingredients Q2 2025 slides: Feed segment shines amid overall profit decline
- Countdown to Darling (DAR) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
- Earnings Preview: Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Earnings Preview: Darling Ingredients (DAR) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Darling Ingredients stock rating reiterated at Buy by UBS despite Q2 estimate cut
- Darling Ingredients updates bylaws to revise shareholder action procedures
- Darling Ingredients Inc. announces offering of €750 million of senior notes by Darling Global Finance B.V., entry into a new amended and restated credit agreement, and redemption of €515.0 million
- Darling Ingredients prices €750 million in senior notes due 2032
- Sage Therapeutics, Roku, EchoStar And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), AIRO Group Holdings (NASDAQ:AIRO)
- Darling Ingredients Inc. announces offering of €750 Million of senior notes by Darling Global Finance B.V. and proposed entry into a new amended and restated credit agreement
- Last week's top gainer Mid cap stocks - Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT), Transocean (NYSE:RIG), Oklo (NYSE:OKLO)
- Oracle and Visa Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
Faixa diária
33.32 33.63
Faixa anual
26.00 43.50
- Fechamento anterior
- 33.13
- Open
- 33.63
- Bid
- 33.32
- Ask
- 33.62
- Low
- 33.32
- High
- 33.63
- Volume
- 125
- Mudança diária
- 0.57%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.19%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 8.01%
- Mudança anual
- -9.95%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh