Devises / DAR
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
DAR: Darling Ingredients Inc
31.93 USD 0.53 (1.63%)
Secteur: Consommateur Défensif Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de DAR a changé de -1.63% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 31.90 et à un maximum de 32.94.
Suivez la dynamique Darling Ingredients Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DAR Nouvelles
- Le titre de Darling Ingredients bondit après la proposition de normes sur les carburants renouvelables par l’EPA
- Darling Ingredients stock jumps after EPA proposes renewable fuel standards
- How a Texas refinery turns Amazon-destroying cattle into ’green’ jet fuel
- Darling Ingredients: Facing Cyclical Pressure But Offering Long-Term Value (NYSE:DAR)
- Darling Ingredients Misses Fiscal Q2 EPS
- This Norfolk Southern Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday - Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR), Dow (NYSE:DOW)
- Baird downgrades Darling Ingredients stock rating to Neutral on RIN market concerns
- Darling Ingredients Posts Q2 Profit Drop
- Raymond James reiterates Strong Buy on Darling Ingredients stock
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Darling (DAR) Q2 Earnings
- Darling Ingredients (DAR) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Darling Ingredients Q2 2025 slides: Feed segment shines amid overall profit decline
- Countdown to Darling (DAR) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
- Earnings Preview: Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Earnings Preview: Darling Ingredients (DAR) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Darling Ingredients stock rating reiterated at Buy by UBS despite Q2 estimate cut
- Darling Ingredients updates bylaws to revise shareholder action procedures
- Darling Ingredients Inc. announces offering of €750 million of senior notes by Darling Global Finance B.V., entry into a new amended and restated credit agreement, and redemption of €515.0 million
- Darling Ingredients prices €750 million in senior notes due 2032
- Sage Therapeutics, Roku, EchoStar And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), AIRO Group Holdings (NASDAQ:AIRO)
- Darling Ingredients Inc. announces offering of €750 Million of senior notes by Darling Global Finance B.V. and proposed entry into a new amended and restated credit agreement
- Last week's top gainer Mid cap stocks - Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT), Transocean (NYSE:RIG), Oklo (NYSE:OKLO)
- Oracle and Visa Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Visa, Mastercard lead Friday’s market cap stock movers
Range quotidien
31.90 32.94
Range Annuel
26.00 43.50
- Clôture Précédente
- 32.46
- Ouverture
- 32.51
- Bid
- 31.93
- Ask
- 32.23
- Plus Bas
- 31.90
- Plus Haut
- 32.94
- Volume
- 5.569 K
- Changement quotidien
- -1.63%
- Changement Mensuel
- -5.31%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 3.50%
- Changement Annuel
- -13.70%
20 septembre, samedi