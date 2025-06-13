KurseKategorien
DAR: Darling Ingredients Inc

32.46 USD 0.67 (2.02%)
Sektor: Konjunkturunabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von DAR hat sich für heute um -2.02% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 32.22 bis zu einem Hoch von 33.63 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Darling Ingredients Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

DAR News

Tagesspanne
32.22 33.63
Jahresspanne
26.00 43.50
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
33.13
Eröffnung
33.63
Bid
32.46
Ask
32.76
Tief
32.22
Hoch
33.63
Volumen
4.100 K
Tagesänderung
-2.02%
Monatsänderung
-3.74%
6-Monatsänderung
5.22%
Jahresänderung
-12.27%
