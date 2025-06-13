Währungen / DAR
DAR: Darling Ingredients Inc
32.46 USD 0.67 (2.02%)
Sektor: Konjunkturunabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von DAR hat sich für heute um -2.02% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 32.22 bis zu einem Hoch von 33.63 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Darling Ingredients Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DAR News
Tagesspanne
32.22 33.63
Jahresspanne
26.00 43.50
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 33.13
- Eröffnung
- 33.63
- Bid
- 32.46
- Ask
- 32.76
- Tief
- 32.22
- Hoch
- 33.63
- Volumen
- 4.100 K
- Tagesänderung
- -2.02%
- Monatsänderung
- -3.74%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 5.22%
- Jahresänderung
- -12.27%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K