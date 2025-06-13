통화 / DAR
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
DAR: Darling Ingredients Inc
31.93 USD 0.53 (1.63%)
부문: 소비방어재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
DAR 환율이 오늘 -1.63%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 31.90이고 고가는 32.94이었습니다.
Darling Ingredients Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DAR News
- EPA의 재생 연료 표준 제안 후 달링 원료 주가 급등
- Darling Ingredients stock jumps after EPA proposes renewable fuel standards
- How a Texas refinery turns Amazon-destroying cattle into ’green’ jet fuel
- Darling Ingredients: Facing Cyclical Pressure But Offering Long-Term Value (NYSE:DAR)
- Darling Ingredients Misses Fiscal Q2 EPS
- This Norfolk Southern Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday - Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR), Dow (NYSE:DOW)
- Baird downgrades Darling Ingredients stock rating to Neutral on RIN market concerns
- Darling Ingredients Posts Q2 Profit Drop
- Raymond James reiterates Strong Buy on Darling Ingredients stock
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Darling (DAR) Q2 Earnings
- Darling Ingredients (DAR) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Darling Ingredients Q2 2025 slides: Feed segment shines amid overall profit decline
- Countdown to Darling (DAR) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
- Earnings Preview: Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Earnings Preview: Darling Ingredients (DAR) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Darling Ingredients stock rating reiterated at Buy by UBS despite Q2 estimate cut
- Darling Ingredients updates bylaws to revise shareholder action procedures
- Darling Ingredients Inc. announces offering of €750 million of senior notes by Darling Global Finance B.V., entry into a new amended and restated credit agreement, and redemption of €515.0 million
- Darling Ingredients prices €750 million in senior notes due 2032
- Sage Therapeutics, Roku, EchoStar And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), AIRO Group Holdings (NASDAQ:AIRO)
- Darling Ingredients Inc. announces offering of €750 Million of senior notes by Darling Global Finance B.V. and proposed entry into a new amended and restated credit agreement
- Last week's top gainer Mid cap stocks - Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT), Transocean (NYSE:RIG), Oklo (NYSE:OKLO)
- Oracle and Visa Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Visa, Mastercard lead Friday’s market cap stock movers
일일 변동 비율
31.90 32.94
년간 변동
26.00 43.50
- 이전 종가
- 32.46
- 시가
- 32.51
- Bid
- 31.93
- Ask
- 32.23
- 저가
- 31.90
- 고가
- 32.94
- 볼륨
- 5.569 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.63%
- 월 변동
- -5.31%
- 6개월 변동
- 3.50%
- 년간 변동율
- -13.70%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K