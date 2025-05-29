Currencies / DAR
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
DAR: Darling Ingredients Inc
33.48 USD 2.08 (6.62%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DAR exchange rate has changed by 6.62% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.19 and at a high of 33.76.
Follow Darling Ingredients Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DAR News
- How a Texas refinery turns Amazon-destroying cattle into ’green’ jet fuel
- Darling Ingredients: Facing Cyclical Pressure But Offering Long-Term Value (NYSE:DAR)
- Darling Ingredients Misses Fiscal Q2 EPS
- This Norfolk Southern Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday - Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR), Dow (NYSE:DOW)
- Baird downgrades Darling Ingredients stock rating to Neutral on RIN market concerns
- Darling Ingredients Posts Q2 Profit Drop
- Raymond James reiterates Strong Buy on Darling Ingredients stock
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Darling (DAR) Q2 Earnings
- Darling Ingredients (DAR) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Darling Ingredients Q2 2025 slides: Feed segment shines amid overall profit decline
- Countdown to Darling (DAR) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
- Earnings Preview: Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Earnings Preview: Darling Ingredients (DAR) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Darling Ingredients stock rating reiterated at Buy by UBS despite Q2 estimate cut
- Darling Ingredients updates bylaws to revise shareholder action procedures
- Darling Ingredients Inc. announces offering of €750 million of senior notes by Darling Global Finance B.V., entry into a new amended and restated credit agreement, and redemption of €515.0 million
- Darling Ingredients prices €750 million in senior notes due 2032
- Sage Therapeutics, Roku, EchoStar And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), AIRO Group Holdings (NASDAQ:AIRO)
- Darling Ingredients Inc. announces offering of €750 Million of senior notes by Darling Global Finance B.V. and proposed entry into a new amended and restated credit agreement
- Last week's top gainer Mid cap stocks - Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT), Transocean (NYSE:RIG), Oklo (NYSE:OKLO)
- Oracle and Visa Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Visa, Mastercard lead Friday’s market cap stock movers
- Unusual Machines, Celldex Therapeutics, RH And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Bunge Global (NYSE:BG), AleAnna (NASDAQ:ANNA)
- Darling Ingredients expands with NYSE Texas dual listing
Daily Range
31.19 33.76
Year Range
26.00 43.50
- Previous Close
- 31.40
- Open
- 31.42
- Bid
- 33.48
- Ask
- 33.78
- Low
- 31.19
- High
- 33.76
- Volume
- 5.274 K
- Daily Change
- 6.62%
- Month Change
- -0.71%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.53%
- Year Change
- -9.51%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%