DAR: Darling Ingredients Inc
32.46 USD 0.67 (2.02%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
DARの今日の為替レートは、-2.02%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり32.22の安値と33.63の高値で取引されました。
Darling Ingredients Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
32.22 33.63
1年のレンジ
26.00 43.50
- 以前の終値
- 33.13
- 始値
- 33.63
- 買値
- 32.46
- 買値
- 32.76
- 安値
- 32.22
- 高値
- 33.63
- 出来高
- 4.100 K
- 1日の変化
- -2.02%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.74%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 5.22%
- 1年の変化
- -12.27%
