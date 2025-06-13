クォートセクション
DAR: Darling Ingredients Inc

32.46 USD 0.67 (2.02%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

DARの今日の為替レートは、-2.02%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり32.22の安値と33.63の高値で取引されました。

Darling Ingredients Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
32.22 33.63
1年のレンジ
26.00 43.50
以前の終値
33.13
始値
33.63
買値
32.46
買値
32.76
安値
32.22
高値
33.63
出来高
4.100 K
1日の変化
-2.02%
1ヶ月の変化
-3.74%
6ヶ月の変化
5.22%
1年の変化
-12.27%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K