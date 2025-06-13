QuotazioniSezioni
DAR
DAR: Darling Ingredients Inc

31.93 USD 0.53 (1.63%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DAR ha avuto una variazione del -1.63% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 31.90 e ad un massimo di 32.94.

Segui le dinamiche di Darling Ingredients Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
31.90 32.94
Intervallo Annuale
26.00 43.50
Chiusura Precedente
32.46
Apertura
32.51
Bid
31.93
Ask
32.23
Minimo
31.90
Massimo
32.94
Volume
5.569 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.63%
Variazione Mensile
-5.31%
Variazione Semestrale
3.50%
Variazione Annuale
-13.70%
20 settembre, sabato