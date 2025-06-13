Divisas / DAR
DAR: Darling Ingredients Inc
33.13 USD 0.74 (2.18%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Defensivo Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de DAR de hoy ha cambiado un -2.18%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 32.98, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 34.11.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Darling Ingredients Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
32.98 34.11
Rango anual
26.00 43.50
- Cierres anteriores
- 33.87
- Open
- 33.85
- Bid
- 33.13
- Ask
- 33.43
- Low
- 32.98
- High
- 34.11
- Volumen
- 7.363 K
- Cambio diario
- -2.18%
- Cambio mensual
- -1.75%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 7.39%
- Cambio anual
- -10.46%
