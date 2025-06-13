货币 / DAR
DAR: Darling Ingredients Inc
33.50 USD 0.37 (1.09%)
版块: 消费防御 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日DAR汇率已更改-1.09%。当日，交易品种以低点33.32和高点34.04进行交易。
关注Darling Ingredients Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
DAR新闻
- 达林配料股价在EPA提出可再生燃料标准后上涨
- Darling Ingredients stock jumps after EPA proposes renewable fuel standards
- How a Texas refinery turns Amazon-destroying cattle into ’green’ jet fuel
- Darling Ingredients: Facing Cyclical Pressure But Offering Long-Term Value (NYSE:DAR)
- Darling Ingredients Misses Fiscal Q2 EPS
- This Norfolk Southern Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday - Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR), Dow (NYSE:DOW)
- Baird downgrades Darling Ingredients stock rating to Neutral on RIN market concerns
- Darling Ingredients Posts Q2 Profit Drop
- Raymond James reiterates Strong Buy on Darling Ingredients stock
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Darling (DAR) Q2 Earnings
- Darling Ingredients (DAR) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Darling Ingredients Q2 2025 slides: Feed segment shines amid overall profit decline
- Countdown to Darling (DAR) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
- Earnings Preview: Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Earnings Preview: Darling Ingredients (DAR) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Darling Ingredients stock rating reiterated at Buy by UBS despite Q2 estimate cut
- Darling Ingredients updates bylaws to revise shareholder action procedures
- Darling Ingredients Inc. announces offering of €750 million of senior notes by Darling Global Finance B.V., entry into a new amended and restated credit agreement, and redemption of €515.0 million
- Darling Ingredients prices €750 million in senior notes due 2032
- Sage Therapeutics, Roku, EchoStar And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), AIRO Group Holdings (NASDAQ:AIRO)
- Darling Ingredients Inc. announces offering of €750 Million of senior notes by Darling Global Finance B.V. and proposed entry into a new amended and restated credit agreement
- Last week's top gainer Mid cap stocks - Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT), Transocean (NYSE:RIG), Oklo (NYSE:OKLO)
- Oracle and Visa Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Visa, Mastercard lead Friday’s market cap stock movers
日范围
33.32 34.04
年范围
26.00 43.50
- 前一天收盘价
- 33.87
- 开盘价
- 33.85
- 卖价
- 33.50
- 买价
- 33.80
- 最低价
- 33.32
- 最高价
- 34.04
- 交易量
- 1.776 K
- 日变化
- -1.09%
- 月变化
- -0.65%
- 6个月变化
- 8.59%
- 年变化
- -9.46%
