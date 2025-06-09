Moedas / CVGW
CVGW: Calavo Growers Inc
27.69 USD 0.07 (0.25%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CVGW para hoje mudou para 0.25%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 27.62 e o mais alto foi 27.85.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Calavo Growers Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
CVGW Notícias
- Calavo Growers Posts Mixed Results in Q3
- Is Mission Produce's International Farming Finally Bearing Fruit?
- Calavo Growers shares slide 8% as Q3 earnings, revenue miss estimates
- Calavo Growers earnings missed by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- Oracle, Synopsys, GameStop to report earnings Tuesday
- Is Mission Produce Ready to Deliver on Global Sourcing Hopes?
- Calavo Growers: What To Make Of The $32 Per Share Takeover Offer (NASDAQ:CVGW)
- Can AVO's Supply Chain Integration Drive Stability in Uncertain Times?
- Are Supply Chain Wins Enough to Fuel AVO's Next Growth Phase?
- Can Mission Produce Handle Margin Pressures From Mexico Supply?
- Is Mission Produce's Vertical Model a Long-Term Margin Driver?
- Volume Up, Price Down: Can AVO Balance Growth With Profitability?
- Mission Produce Rides on Price Volatility: Can it Sustain Growth?
- Calavo Growers stock soars after receiving $32 per share acquisition offer
- Gundlach says gold is no longer for lunatics as the bond king says wait to buy the 30-year
- Eli Lilly, General Electric among Tuesday’s market cap stock movers
- Dow Gains 50 Points; US Small Business Optimism Index Rises In May - Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY), Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)
- Calavo Growers: Why Shares Fell So Much After Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVGW)
- Tesla, Insmed Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- Calavo Growers Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins Lakeland Industries, Limoneira And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP), Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)
- Stock Market Today: Dow Jones Improves But Lags S&P 500; Twinkie Maker Gets Squashed (Live Coverage)
- Calavo Growers, Inc. Announces Second Quarter and Six-Month Period Ended April 30, 2025 Financial Results
- Calavo Growers stock tumbles 16% as Q2 results disappoint
- Calavo Growers earnings missed by $0.14, revenue fell short of estimates
Faixa diária
27.62 27.85
Faixa anual
21.46 30.01
- Fechamento anterior
- 27.62
- Open
- 27.63
- Bid
- 27.69
- Ask
- 27.99
- Low
- 27.62
- High
- 27.85
- Volume
- 98
- Mudança diária
- 0.25%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.91%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 16.64%
- Mudança anual
- -1.88%
