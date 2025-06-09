货币 / CVGW
CVGW: Calavo Growers Inc
27.61 USD 0.38 (1.40%)
版块: 消费防御 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CVGW汇率已更改1.40%。当日，交易品种以低点27.22和高点27.88进行交易。
关注Calavo Growers Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
CVGW新闻
- Calavo Growers Posts Mixed Results in Q3
- Is Mission Produce's International Farming Finally Bearing Fruit?
- Calavo Growers股价下跌8%，第三季度盈利和收入均未达预期
- Calavo Growers shares slide 8% as Q3 earnings, revenue miss estimates
- Calavo Growers earnings missed by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- Oracle, Synopsys, GameStop to report earnings Tuesday
- Is Mission Produce Ready to Deliver on Global Sourcing Hopes?
- Calavo Growers: What To Make Of The $32 Per Share Takeover Offer (NASDAQ:CVGW)
- Can AVO's Supply Chain Integration Drive Stability in Uncertain Times?
- Are Supply Chain Wins Enough to Fuel AVO's Next Growth Phase?
- Can Mission Produce Handle Margin Pressures From Mexico Supply?
- Is Mission Produce's Vertical Model a Long-Term Margin Driver?
- Volume Up, Price Down: Can AVO Balance Growth With Profitability?
- Mission Produce Rides on Price Volatility: Can it Sustain Growth?
- Calavo Growers stock soars after receiving $32 per share acquisition offer
- Gundlach says gold is no longer for lunatics as the bond king says wait to buy the 30-year
- Eli Lilly, General Electric among Tuesday’s market cap stock movers
- Dow Gains 50 Points; US Small Business Optimism Index Rises In May - Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY), Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)
- Calavo Growers: Why Shares Fell So Much After Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVGW)
- Tesla, Insmed Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- Calavo Growers Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins Lakeland Industries, Limoneira And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP), Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)
- Stock Market Today: Dow Jones Improves But Lags S&P 500; Twinkie Maker Gets Squashed (Live Coverage)
- Calavo Growers, Inc. Announces Second Quarter and Six-Month Period Ended April 30, 2025 Financial Results
- Calavo Growers stock tumbles 16% as Q2 results disappoint
日范围
27.22 27.88
年范围
21.46 30.01
- 前一天收盘价
- 27.23
- 开盘价
- 27.22
- 卖价
- 27.61
- 买价
- 27.91
- 最低价
- 27.22
- 最高价
- 27.88
- 交易量
- 125
- 日变化
- 1.40%
- 月变化
- 1.62%
- 6个月变化
- 16.30%
- 年变化
- -2.16%
