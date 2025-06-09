Valute / CVGW
CVGW: Calavo Growers Inc
27.47 USD 0.35 (1.26%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CVGW ha avuto una variazione del -1.26% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 27.41 e ad un massimo di 28.14.
Segui le dinamiche di Calavo Growers Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
CVGW News
Intervallo Giornaliero
27.41 28.14
Intervallo Annuale
21.46 30.01
- Chiusura Precedente
- 27.82
- Apertura
- 27.72
- Bid
- 27.47
- Ask
- 27.77
- Minimo
- 27.41
- Massimo
- 28.14
- Volume
- 557
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.26%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.10%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 15.71%
- Variazione Annuale
- -2.66%
20 settembre, sabato