CVGW: Calavo Growers Inc

27.47 USD 0.35 (1.26%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CVGW ha avuto una variazione del -1.26% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 27.41 e ad un massimo di 28.14.

Segui le dinamiche di Calavo Growers Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
27.41 28.14
Intervallo Annuale
21.46 30.01
Chiusura Precedente
27.82
Apertura
27.72
Bid
27.47
Ask
27.77
Minimo
27.41
Massimo
28.14
Volume
557
Variazione giornaliera
-1.26%
Variazione Mensile
1.10%
Variazione Semestrale
15.71%
Variazione Annuale
-2.66%
20 settembre, sabato