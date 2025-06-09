통화 / CVGW
CVGW: Calavo Growers Inc
27.47 USD 0.35 (1.26%)
부문: 소비방어재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CVGW 환율이 오늘 -1.26%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 27.41이고 고가는 28.14이었습니다.
Calavo Growers Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
27.41 28.14
년간 변동
21.46 30.01
- 이전 종가
- 27.82
- 시가
- 27.72
- Bid
- 27.47
- Ask
- 27.77
- 저가
- 27.41
- 고가
- 28.14
- 볼륨
- 557
- 일일 변동
- -1.26%
- 월 변동
- 1.10%
- 6개월 변동
- 15.71%
- 년간 변동율
- -2.66%
20 9월, 토요일