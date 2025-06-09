Currencies / CVGW
CVGW: Calavo Growers Inc
27.23 USD 0.22 (0.80%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CVGW exchange rate has changed by -0.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.11 and at a high of 27.47.
Follow Calavo Growers Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
27.11 27.47
Year Range
21.46 30.01
- Previous Close
- 27.45
- Open
- 27.39
- Bid
- 27.23
- Ask
- 27.53
- Low
- 27.11
- High
- 27.47
- Volume
- 322
- Daily Change
- -0.80%
- Month Change
- 0.22%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.70%
- Year Change
- -3.51%
