CRK: Comstock Resources Inc
17.12 USD 0.05 (0.29%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CRK para hoje mudou para -0.29%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 17.12 e o mais alto foi 17.34.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Comstock Resources Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
CRK Notícias
- Implied Volatility Surging for Comstock Resources Stock Options
- How are energy investors positioned?
- Top 3 Energy Stocks That Are Preparing To Pump This Quarter - Alliance Res Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP), Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)
- Roth cuts gas stocks as oversupply threatens natural gas prices into 2026
- Top 3 Energy Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio This Month - Flowco Holdings (NYSE:FLOC), Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)
- Piper Sandler lowers Comstock Resources stock price target on reduced volumes
- Comstock Resources: Production Declines Despite $1 Billion In Capex (NYSE:CRK)
- Comstock Resources, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CRK)
- Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Comstock (CRK) Q2 Earnings
- Comstock Resources Q2 2025 slides: Higher gas prices drive earnings growth despite production decline
- Comstock Resources (CRK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Comstock Resources, CVR Energy, ProPetro, Antero Midstream and Antero Resources
- Can These 5 Energy Stocks Beat Q2 Earnings Estimates?
- Earnings Preview: SM Energy (SM) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Comstock Resources (CRK) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Real Energy Outlook: Market Searches For Solid Ground (Commodity:CL1:COM)
- Undercovered Dozen: Morgan Stanley, Arista Networks, Global Ship Lease And More
- Comstock Resources stock rating downgraded to Sell by UBS on valuation
- Comstock Resources price target raised to $27 from $24 at Mizuho
- Our Computers Are Modeling a Raging Bull Market... in These 3 Stocks
- Comstock Resources: Significant Cost Reduction In Process (NYSE:CRK)
- Wolfe Research upgrades Comstock Resources stock on resource expansion
- comstock resources stock hits 52-week high at 26.18 usd
Faixa diária
17.12 17.34
Faixa anual
10.84 31.17
- Fechamento anterior
- 17.17
- Open
- 17.34
- Bid
- 17.12
- Ask
- 17.42
- Low
- 17.12
- High
- 17.34
- Volume
- 40
- Mudança diária
- -0.29%
- Mudança mensal
- 8.49%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -14.91%
- Mudança anual
- 56.63%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh