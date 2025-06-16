货币 / CRK
CRK: Comstock Resources Inc
17.39 USD 0.32 (1.87%)
版块: 能源 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CRK汇率已更改1.87%。当日，交易品种以低点17.11和高点17.67进行交易。
关注Comstock Resources Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
17.11 17.67
年范围
10.84 31.17
- 前一天收盘价
- 17.07
- 开盘价
- 17.11
- 卖价
- 17.39
- 买价
- 17.69
- 最低价
- 17.11
- 最高价
- 17.67
- 交易量
- 1.683 K
- 日变化
- 1.87%
- 月变化
- 10.20%
- 6个月变化
- -13.57%
- 年变化
- 59.10%
