CRK: Comstock Resources Inc
16.69 USD 0.45 (2.77%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CRK exchange rate has changed by 2.77% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.17 and at a high of 16.70.
Follow Comstock Resources Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CRK News
- Implied Volatility Surging for Comstock Resources Stock Options
- How are energy investors positioned?
- Top 3 Energy Stocks That Are Preparing To Pump This Quarter - Alliance Res Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP), Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)
- Roth cuts gas stocks as oversupply threatens natural gas prices into 2026
- Top 3 Energy Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio This Month - Flowco Holdings (NYSE:FLOC), Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)
- Piper Sandler lowers Comstock Resources stock price target on reduced volumes
- Comstock Resources: Production Declines Despite $1 Billion In Capex (NYSE:CRK)
- Comstock Resources, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CRK)
- Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Comstock (CRK) Q2 Earnings
- Comstock Resources Q2 2025 slides: Higher gas prices drive earnings growth despite production decline
- Comstock Resources (CRK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Comstock Resources, CVR Energy, ProPetro, Antero Midstream and Antero Resources
- Can These 5 Energy Stocks Beat Q2 Earnings Estimates?
- Earnings Preview: SM Energy (SM) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Comstock Resources (CRK) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Real Energy Outlook: Market Searches For Solid Ground (Commodity:CL1:COM)
- Undercovered Dozen: Morgan Stanley, Arista Networks, Global Ship Lease And More
- Comstock Resources stock rating downgraded to Sell by UBS on valuation
- Comstock Resources price target raised to $27 from $24 at Mizuho
- Our Computers Are Modeling a Raging Bull Market... in These 3 Stocks
- Comstock Resources: Significant Cost Reduction In Process (NYSE:CRK)
- Wolfe Research upgrades Comstock Resources stock on resource expansion
- comstock resources stock hits 52-week high at 26.18 usd
Daily Range
16.17 16.70
Year Range
10.84 31.17
- Previous Close
- 16.24
- Open
- 16.26
- Bid
- 16.69
- Ask
- 16.99
- Low
- 16.17
- High
- 16.70
- Volume
- 2.042 K
- Daily Change
- 2.77%
- Month Change
- 5.77%
- 6 Months Change
- -17.05%
- Year Change
- 52.70%
