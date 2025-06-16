Währungen / CRK
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
CRK: Comstock Resources Inc
17.06 USD 0.11 (0.64%)
Sektor: Energie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CRK hat sich für heute um -0.64% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 16.77 bis zu einem Hoch von 17.34 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Comstock Resources Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CRK News
- Implied Volatility Surging for Comstock Resources Stock Options
- How are energy investors positioned?
- Top 3 Energy Stocks That Are Preparing To Pump This Quarter - Alliance Res Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP), Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)
- Roth cuts gas stocks as oversupply threatens natural gas prices into 2026
- Top 3 Energy Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio This Month - Flowco Holdings (NYSE:FLOC), Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)
- Piper Sandler lowers Comstock Resources stock price target on reduced volumes
- Comstock Resources: Production Declines Despite $1 Billion In Capex (NYSE:CRK)
- Comstock Resources, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CRK)
- Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Comstock (CRK) Q2 Earnings
- Comstock Resources Q2 2025 slides: Higher gas prices drive earnings growth despite production decline
- Comstock Resources (CRK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Comstock Resources, CVR Energy, ProPetro, Antero Midstream and Antero Resources
- Can These 5 Energy Stocks Beat Q2 Earnings Estimates?
- Earnings Preview: SM Energy (SM) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Comstock Resources (CRK) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Real Energy Outlook: Market Searches For Solid Ground (Commodity:CL1:COM)
- Undercovered Dozen: Morgan Stanley, Arista Networks, Global Ship Lease And More
- Comstock Resources stock rating downgraded to Sell by UBS on valuation
- Comstock Resources price target raised to $27 from $24 at Mizuho
- Our Computers Are Modeling a Raging Bull Market... in These 3 Stocks
- Comstock Resources: Significant Cost Reduction In Process (NYSE:CRK)
- Wolfe Research upgrades Comstock Resources stock on resource expansion
- comstock resources stock hits 52-week high at 26.18 usd
Tagesspanne
16.77 17.34
Jahresspanne
10.84 31.17
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 17.17
- Eröffnung
- 17.34
- Bid
- 17.06
- Ask
- 17.36
- Tief
- 16.77
- Hoch
- 17.34
- Volumen
- 2.675 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.64%
- Monatsänderung
- 8.11%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -15.21%
- Jahresänderung
- 56.08%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K