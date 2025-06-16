Valute / CRK
CRK: Comstock Resources Inc
16.90 USD 0.16 (0.94%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CRK ha avuto una variazione del -0.94% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16.75 e ad un massimo di 17.14.
Segui le dinamiche di Comstock Resources Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
CRK News
Intervallo Giornaliero
16.75 17.14
Intervallo Annuale
10.84 31.17
- Chiusura Precedente
- 17.06
- Apertura
- 17.08
- Bid
- 16.90
- Ask
- 17.20
- Minimo
- 16.75
- Massimo
- 17.14
- Volume
- 3.200 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.94%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.10%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -16.00%
- Variazione Annuale
- 54.62%
20 settembre, sabato